Newmont’s (NEM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

