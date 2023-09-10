Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 775

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.63) to GBX 887 ($11.20) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 740 ($9.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Beazley

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

