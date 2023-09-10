ROK Resources’ (ROK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$0.55 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on shares of ROK Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CVE:ROK opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. ROK Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$78.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.39.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

