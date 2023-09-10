ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.74).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTEC
ConvaTec Group Trading Down 2.6 %
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.