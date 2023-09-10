ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.74).

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 2.6 %

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.26. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,493.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

