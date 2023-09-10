JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.08.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$71.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$54.12 and a 1 year high of C$72.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

