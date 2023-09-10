Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Set at C$41.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$41.00 price target on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.21.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$38.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

