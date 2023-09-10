Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

