Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,371,453. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

