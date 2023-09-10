Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $565.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -0.07. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 40.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

