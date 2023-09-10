Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 240,409 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

