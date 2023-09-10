JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SEVN stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

