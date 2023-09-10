Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. GMS has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GMS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

