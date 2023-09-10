fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

fuboTV stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in fuboTV by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

