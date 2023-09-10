NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $16.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.68.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. NIO has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in NIO by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

