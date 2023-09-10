Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,451 shares of company stock valued at $762,220 over the last three months. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

