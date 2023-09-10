Barclays Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Intapp has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $145,755.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,758. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,950,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

