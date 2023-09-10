Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.