Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Krones Price Performance

KRNTY stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Krones has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

