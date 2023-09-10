Barclays Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.07.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,823,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

