Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

