Citigroup Downgrades Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinetik from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

