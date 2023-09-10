UBS Group Downgrades Block (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

