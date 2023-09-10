HSBC Begins Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

HSBC started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

