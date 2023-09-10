Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $15.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

