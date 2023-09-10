Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.05.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

