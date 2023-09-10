Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.32.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Further Reading

