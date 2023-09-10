Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $194.45 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.