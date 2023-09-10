StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

