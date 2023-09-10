Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

Ashford stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.