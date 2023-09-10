Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 11th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Down 6.5 %

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

