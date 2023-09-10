StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 930,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 621,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

