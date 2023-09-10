WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WW

WW International Stock Down 2.8 %

WW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.83. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.