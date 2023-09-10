SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.4 %

LEDS opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.