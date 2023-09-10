Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Access Intelligence (LON:ACC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of ACC stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.33. Access Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.70.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

