BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 33.30 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.90. The company has a market cap of £126.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.43.
About BATM Advanced Communications
