The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
