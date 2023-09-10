The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

