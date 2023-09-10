Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Velocys Stock Up 0.8 %

VLS stock opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

