B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 577 ($7.29) to GBX 513 ($6.48) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
