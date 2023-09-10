Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s (BKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

BKS stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.23. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.50 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The company has a market cap of £60.32 million, a PE ratio of 9,200.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

