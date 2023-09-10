Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 2.7 %

VWDRY opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile



Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

