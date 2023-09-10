American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,137 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

