Altisource Asset Management Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 14th (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 12.5 %

AAMC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altisource Asset Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.