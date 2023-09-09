MAS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.78. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

