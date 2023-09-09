Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

