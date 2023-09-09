NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 245,442 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $455.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,389,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,862,776. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.