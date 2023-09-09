Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

