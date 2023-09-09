Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $289.91 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,258 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $289,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.77. 1,858,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

