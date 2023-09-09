Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX Stock Down 1.0 %
RTX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.