ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

