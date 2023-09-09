Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.